Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, has held positive talks over a move to Arsenal in January. (Fabrizio Romano, via Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners are weighing up whether to send 19-year-old winger Marquinhos, who has made only one Premier League appearance since joining in the summer, out on loan in January. (Evening Standard), external

