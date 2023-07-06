We asked you for your suggestions of Nottingham Forest's best bargain transfer.

Here is a snapshot:

Alastair: Best bargain business - Roy Keane for £15,000 and Stuart Pearce £400,000 (joint deal with Ian Butterworth). The Cloughie-Taylor years were special.

Chris: Pearce. End of debate.

Gary: John Robertson. Surely that can't be questioned.

Luke: It has to be Matty Cash, doesn’t it?

Mark: Stan the man. None other than Stan Collymore gets my vote. He was amazing for two seasons and cost about £2.5m from Southend. He always looked like he could produce something and often did. Pierre van Hooijdonk would have run him close but for the controversial end to his time with us.