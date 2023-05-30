Form, effort and fight key to County's play-off battle says Watson

Keith Watson is adamant Ross County can take heart from their own recent form as they bid to topple free-scoring Championship promotion hopefuls Partick Thistle in this week’s Premiership play-off.

Much has been made of rampant Partick, who have scored an almighty 16 goals in their four play-off matches so far against Queen’s Park and Ayr.

But Watson was keen to point out that his own side have been in good enough form to move off the foot of the Premiership table over the past month despite being four points adrift and seemingly doomed to bottom spot with five games to play.

“They are obviously on a decent run, because they have had to win games to get to the final,” the County captain said when asked whether Partick’s momentum might give them an edge.

“But going into the split we were four points adrift at the bottom and we just fell short on the last day, so I don’t think we are on poor form by any means."

The defender admits Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Killie was “a sore one”, but Watson believes the form and “fight” his team have shown recently will stand them in good stead for the play-offs, with the first leg at Firhill this Thursday.

“There is plenty fight and effort in the team. We’ve just got to make sure we take that into the last two games and show the same effort and fight we have shown to get back involved again," the captain added.

“We’ve got a few days to prepare and do our work on Partick. The boys are disappointed, but we are not down. We have got two games to stay in the league.

“We will be going into that first leg on Thursday really looking forward to it. We’ve got two games to save our season, and we will be giving it everything we’ve got.”