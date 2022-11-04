A﻿ndrew Aloia, BBC Sport

A﻿shley Chambers. Remember him?

A﻿t 15 years 203 days, he became the youngest player to feature for Leicester City. The year was 2005 and his status as one of England's most promising rising stars was confirmed that night.

Now, 17 years later, he has returned to his home county of Leicestershire and is banging in the goals for seventh-tier side Coalville Town.

H﻿e has scored 15 goals in 19 games already this season and has helped fire the Ravens into the first round of the FA Cup, where they face high-flying League One side Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday.

A﻿t 32, Chambers says talk of what he did as a history-making Fox "always raises a smile", but he is determined to continue to make his mark on the game as a part-timer for the non-league side.

"﻿I can use it as a stage to go: 'I'm still here, still alive and can still mix it with decent players,'" he said.

"I know now these opportunities may not come around often. I want to soak it in, enjoy the game and give the best version of myself for people to say: 'He's not too bad.'"

