Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Crystal Palace are another team who haven't won away in the league this season, and it's hard to see that changing here.

West Ham were unlucky against Manchester United and they have won six in a row at London Stadium in all competitions.

My guests this week Aaron and Justin make films so they will appreciate this next line - I am going with the Hammers to win again and make that run a magnificent seven on the trot.

Moorhead's prediction: 2-1

Benson's prediction: 2-0

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Moorhead and Benson think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here