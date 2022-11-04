Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Crystal Palace
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on filmmakers Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Sutton's prediction: 2-1
Crystal Palace are another team who haven't won away in the league this season, and it's hard to see that changing here.
West Ham were unlucky against Manchester United and they have won six in a row at London Stadium in all competitions.
My guests this week Aaron and Justin make films so they will appreciate this next line - I am going with the Hammers to win again and make that run a magnificent seven on the trot.
Moorhead's prediction: 2-1
Benson's prediction: 2-0
