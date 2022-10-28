Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan will miss out after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend's defeat at Kilmarnock.

Ben Paton (knee), Ben Purrington (ankle), Connor Randall (broken leg) and attacker Alex Samuel (knee) remain sidelined.

Stephen Kingsley has joined Hearts' lengthy injury list after being forced off with a hamstring problem in Thursday's win over RFS. Robert Snodgrass returns after being ineligible in Europe, but Stephen Humphrys (foot), Cammy Devlin (knock) and Peter Haring (concussion) are doubts.

Nathaniel Atkinson (foot), Gary Mackay-Steven (knock), Craig Halkett (hamstring) and Kye Rowles (foot) are still not ready to return, while Liam Boyce (knee) and Beni Baningime (knee) are long-term absentees.