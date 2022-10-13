B﻿rendan Rodgers is not looking too far ahead as he considers Leicester's next three games against fellow bottom-seven sides Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves.

I﻿t has been a wretched start to the season for the Foxes, four points from nine games leaving them marooned at the foot of the table.

Rodgers insists though that it is one game at a time as he tries to inspire a turnaround in their form.

"We feel that sure they're important but really it's only the next game that is most important," he said. "Our focus is on Crystal Palace.

"Our challenge is to put it all together. We've had one 90 minutes [against Nottingham Forest] when it was really good for us and it's having the intensity and concentration to do that again.

"We played really well but we didn't back that up at Bournemouth and now we have two home games."

R﻿odgers understands the pressure that comes with their league position but emphasises his role does not change.

"﻿My job is still the same, to get the team out of the situation we're in," he said. "The noise and pressure is from outside. We always knew this period would be an opportunity to get results after the start we had."