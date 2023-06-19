Are fans thawing to Rodgers' return?

Brendan Rodgers' return was never going to receive a clean-sweep, seal of approval from the Celtic fanbase, was it?

Natasha Meikle of A Celtic State of Mind podcast told Lunchtime Live the re-appointment of Rodgers is a decision she - like many fans, you'd expect - is "split on".

Rodgers left Celtic midway through his third season in charge back in 2019 for Leicester City, departing with the League Cup in the cabinet but without the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup scooped up.

"A lot of fans are not ready to put that behind them," Meikle told BBC Radio Scotland. "When Brendan left it was at a really important time in the club's history and his departure could have had the effect of really destabilising that and I think there is a lot who won't forgive readily for that.

"I understand the feeling that some fans still feel a bit hurt and betrayed by the but I think I, and a lot of other fans, are slightly thawing as he returns.

"From a footballing perspective, we have appointed a very experienced, high-quality manager who can come in and deliver success to the club."

And it goes without saying, that is what Rodgers will simply have to do. His predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, has just left on the back of securing a treble, of course...

"What Rodgers must do is continue the project that Postecoglou started," she added. "He needs to continue to grow the domestic success from recent years and the more he succeeds on the pitch, that will go a long way to remedying some of that hurt he caused first time around. If he can do that, he can start to rebuild that relationship."

Rodgers himself delivered two trebles - including an invincible one - during his first spell, but Meikle said it is on the continent where the fans really want to see an improvement from the Northern Irishman.

"What we would really love to see him do is progress in Europe. European football is somewhere we have fallen short in recent seasons, if he can come in and do that, he can really make his mark this second time around."