E﻿x-Manchester City full-back Micah Richards is adamant Phil Foden's disallowed goal against Liverpool should have stood - but fellow pundit Chris Sutton completely disagrees.

F﻿oden thought he had put City ahead at Anfield early in the second half but, after a pitchside monitor check prompted by VAR, referee Anthony Taylor ruled it out for a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.

"﻿The referee had a perfect view and he didn't give it," Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "He was letting 50/50s and 60/40s go the whole game, and got 99% of them right. But that 1% is the big decision.

"﻿If you watch it at full speed, you can see Fabinho was already going down. And then as soon as VAR gets involved and puts doubt in his mind, at Anfield, you knew it was going [to be disallowed]."

However, f﻿ormer Chelsea striker Sutton could not believe Richards' opinion.

"﻿You must be the only person in the country who thinks that it was not a foul," said Sutton. "It's embarrassing of you to argue it.

"﻿You can't yank and wrestle someone down to the floor. It was the correct decision.

"﻿I suppose you're going to argue that Haaland also didn't kick the ball out of Alisson's hands too?"

