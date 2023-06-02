West Ham manager David Moyes has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Europa Conference League final against Italian club Fiorentina.

Here are some of the main headlines:

West Ham's players "have got a great opportunity to be remembered by everybody at this club" by winning a European trophy.

The Hammers boss is unsure if the 10-day gap between fixtures will be a benefit or a hindrance for his team. Fiorentina conclude their Serie A season on Friday.

He is though confident his players will use the pain of last year's Europa League semi-final heartbreak to their advantage: "I hope our experiences last year give us an idea of what to expect. Mentally, the players are in a good place, and I hope that continues to prove to be the case."

Moyes praised West Ham's "unbelievable" supporters and is sad that more fans cannot watch the game in the stadium in Prague.

On the health of Italian football, Moyes said: "They have teams in all three European finals and Italy won the Euros not long ago. Italian football has some very good players at the minute, as it always has done."

