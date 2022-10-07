A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport football reporter

Newcastle were treading water under former owner Mike Ashley, and many fans turned their backs on the club, with Ashley having to dish out discount tickets to keep the stadium full. Now tickets are like "gold dust" and supporters are dreaming of Europe.

Newcastle fan Yousef Hatem, who writes for the club's True Faith fanzine, says: "I don't think I've become any more of a supporter as a result of the takeover but there's been a massive sea change in what actually supporting this club means.

"On supporters' podcasts or WhatsApp groups, the talk before was all about the legal stuff. It was actually nothing to do with why we love football.

"Now it is who we're going to sign, and how should we set up in midfield. And looking forward to the next game. As fans, it's much more entertaining and the last year has reminded us of why all of us love football in the first place."

The stadium has been repainted, the training ground and dressing rooms have been renovated, backroom staff have been recruited. The £200m transfer spending on eight players included a record £60m deal for Alexander Isak, but appointments off the pitch have been seen as equally as important.

Recruiting Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director was seen as a coup, while the club's new chief executive Darren Eales is tasked with commercial growth - a factor neglected under the previous ownership.

Will Newcastle turn the 'big six' into 'big seven'? Read more here