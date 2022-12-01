F﻿ulham's Manor Solomon says he is "really close" to being 100% fit again after suffering a knee injury on the opening day of the season.

T﻿he Israel international, who is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, suffered a knee injury in his first game for the club against Liverpool back in August and hasn't played since.

"﻿Right now I feel really good - knee surgery and knee rehab is not that easy. It was my first long-term injury," he said in a club interview., external

"﻿I can now see the light at the end of the tunnel and soon I will be back with the lads, I am looking forward to it.

"﻿I am still not 100% but I am really close to it.

"﻿When I come back it is like another pre-season which is better than in the middle of a load of games. In this case it is a benefit for me."