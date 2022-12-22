Neilson on January business, United test & Haring recovery
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's Christmas Eve clash with Dundee United.
Here are the key points from his presser:
Neilson is eager to impose defensive solidity with the return of key players, including World Cup and suspension returnee, Kye Rowles.
Having been linked with Vissel Kobe forward Yutaro Oda, Neilson confirms he is looking at the Japanese market among others with, "value for money" the key, but has no news on incoming signings.
He is unsure how Dundee United will fare post-World Cup since their game with Livingston was postponed last weekend.
Confirms Peter Haring has seen a specialist regarding his concussion, but is "comfortable" with the midfielder's recovery period.