Sutton's predictions: Aston Villa v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

This is a really big game for Aston Villa as we head into the international break with Gerrard coming under a bit of pressure.

Southampton have made a better start to the season than Villa have, but the home fans will expect to win this one.

It's going to be close, but I think Villa will edge it.

Russell's prediction: 2-1

I went to this game when we played Saints at the start of March. It was my 40th birthday and we won 4-0, which was a very nice touch - what a birthday present!

Since then, though, we have only won four more games [out of 18] so it is a testing time for Gerrard and he really needs a win here, because there will be more murmurs about his future if we don't. I'm going to this one too - it will be my first game of the season - and I think it will be a tight game but hopefully we will edge it.

