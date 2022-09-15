R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has praised the influence of Moussa Djenepo after handing the Mali winger a new three-year deal at St Mary's.

D﻿jenepo has found his way back into the Southampton line-up this season and his form has been rewarded with Hasenhuttl promising "a lot more to come".

"﻿Moussa is a role model for his effort and positivity," he said.

"The most important thing is that players really care about the club and try to give everything as long as they are here.

"﻿He is a player who has learned to be flexible in all challenges and can play in three or four positions. That's exactly the type of player we like to see.

"﻿I don't think he's at his absolute limit and there's still a lot to come."