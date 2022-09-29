T﻿ransfer news: Atletico Madrid interested in De Gea

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min)

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News)

Christian Pulisic no longer wants to leave Chelsea after being linked with various clubs, including the Red Devils over the summer. The appointment of Graham Potter as Chelsea boss has led Pulisic to feel he has a chance to establish himself. (Evening Standard)

