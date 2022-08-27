Morelos has trained well - Rangers boss

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has made positive noises about Alfredo Morelos' situation with Rangers after the Colombia striker was omitted from the squad to face PSV Eindhoven in midweek because of concerns over his fitness and attitude.

Morelos is suspended for Saturday's game against Ross County after last weekend's red card and his manager had already revealed he would meet with him next week to plan his path back into his plans.

"His attitude this week with the training sessions were good and he needs to continue that effort," Van Bronckhorst told BBC Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman revealed: "I am happy with the squad. We could have less injuries, but it's why we've got a big squad - we can rotate and we have a strong bench."

Van Bronckhorst also stressed that Glen Kamara's absence against County was not because of a serious injury.

The midfielder, taken off in midweek, had "just a bit of discomfort in training" and the manager did not want to risk the Finland international.