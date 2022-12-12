Manchester United have submitted an offer for 20-year-old Croatia international Josko Gvardiol - as have Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City - while Bayern Munich are also interested in the RB Leipzig defender. (Foot Mercato - in French, external)

The Red Devils have also held initial talks with Portugal striker Joao Felix's agent. He had spoken with Chelsea too but hopes to meet with Aston Villa and Newcastle United about their level of interest in the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid forward. (Mirror), external

Benfica president Rui Costa says the club will not allow any of their key players, including 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, to leave the club unless their buyout clauses are met. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese, external)

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain are willing to make England striker Marcus Rashford one of the club's best-paid players as they put together a package to try to sign the 25-year-old, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer. (Mirror, external)

Erik ten Hag though says the club will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot until 2024 as they discuss contract extensions with the pair. (Metro, external)

Finally, Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring the status of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic with Newcastle hoping to sign the United States international. (Mirror), external

