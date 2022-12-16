Boyce signs contract extension until 2024

Hearts forward Liam Boyce has signed a new contract at the club, keeping him at Tynceastle until 2024.

The deal is subject to Scottish FA approval, and Hearts also have the option to extend the deal for a further year.

Boyce has impressed for Hearts since he signed from Burton Albion in January 2020, scoring 35 goals in 87 appearances, but is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

"It’s great news that Liam has committed his future to the club," manager Robbie Neilson said.

“He’s an integral part of the team and really suits our style of play, so to know that he’s going to be here longer is really positive.

“We’re not rushing him, he’ll continue to rehab and build up his fitness. When he’s ready to be involved then we’ll involve him.”