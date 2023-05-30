Declan Rice could become the first West Ham captain to win a European trophy since England's Bobby Moore lifted the Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

Before their Europa League semi-final second-leg win at AZ Alkmaar, Hammers boss David Moyes said there was "a good chance" Rice will leave this summer.

The 24-year-old has rejected all efforts to get him to sign an extension amid interest from virtually all of England's top clubs.

Rice came through the youth system at West Ham and has been capped 41 times by England, playing in all five of their matches at last winter's World Cup.

There are reports Rice is leaning towards a move to Premier League runners-up Arsenal, but the Gunners may have to double the £72m they paid for record signing Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

In April, Moyes said Rice would not be sold for less than £150m - believing his star midfielder is worth "north" of that figure.

