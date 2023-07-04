'Leicester will be the Manchester City of the Championship'

Spanish football journalist and BBC columnist Guillem Balague discussing new Foxes manager Enzo Maresca on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "You've got a manager that has got a clear idea that comes through his own story, experience, process.

"He is somebody who's got such a clear idea of what he wants to do based on what he has experienced, what he's seen, what he's put in practice, the people he's been with.

"As well as that he's very aware that he's going to have to learn and learning right now means improving the language, understanding what squad he has, what the expectations are, how to deal with people, how to practice the football he wants when he still doesn't know the players he will have.

"That requires the humbleness to learn and he is one that will do that.

"I know he doesn't want to link himself to Pep Guardiola too much because they are two different people with two similar ideas of the game but one of the reasons he became his assistant manager is to learn some more.

"They have found a guy who with Pep has had to find ways to break down the most solid of defences.

"There was a lot of work put in this year (at Manchester City) on how to open up those defences.

"He will have come to the realisation that Leicester is going to be the Manchester City of the Championship. I'm sure he's going to take a lot of that because everybody will come to Leicester like that and beating that will be his target I'm sure."

