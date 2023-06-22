It was a "big relief" for Everton players to avoid relegation last season after leaving it to the final game, says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees secured safety with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the last day thanks to an Abdoulaye Doucoure stunner, which ensured a 70th successive season in the top flight.

Speaking on Jill Scott's Coffee Club podcast, Pickford said: "We didn't want to make history taking Everton down for the first time in however long. Not just for us as players, but for the fans and staff whose livelihoods it is. People could lose their jobs.

"It's a big team effort and it takes more than just the players to get it over the line.

"When [Doucoure] hit it, I thought, 'Where has he pulled that from?' But we had a good first half and it was just a bit of the story all season – done well but not creating much and not getting an early goal to try and settle the nerves down.

"Then [Doucoure] produced that and we held on so it was a big relief again."

