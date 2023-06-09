Iacovitti to leave County

Ross County have announced that central defender Alex Iacovitti will leave the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

The 25-year-old has made 116 appearances for the Dingwall club since joining from Oldham Athletic in 2020, scoring 12 goals.

"Firstly, I'd like to place on record my thank you for an incredible three years at the club," Iacovitti said in a statement. "I've loved my time in the Highlands and was happy to call it home for this period.

"The supporters were excellent throughout my time here and they will always hold a special place in my heart for how they have treated me."