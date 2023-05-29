Motherwell 3-2 Dundee United: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell finished their season with a 3-2 win over Dundee United at Fir Park.

Here's what you had to say:

Adam: A good way to end the season, with a win from behind, and Van Veen scoring his 29th goal of the season. The team obviously listened to Kettlewell, liked what he said, and the finishing position speaks volumes. Hopefully the team carry this form into the new season and have a successful cup run in 2023/24.

Paul: An incredible turnaround from what looked like a probable relegation to finishing only seven points off Aberdeen in third. Stuart Kettlewell has done an exceptional job in motivating this group of players, and as for Kevin Van Veen, what a mind blowing run he’s on.