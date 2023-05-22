The Fosse Way's Joe Brewin says Leicester City's trip to Newcastle United "doesn't lend itself to much confidence" but added "there is always a chance" for a shock result.

The Foxes head into Monday's game against Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies three points from safety with two games to play.

Leicester have already been beaten twice by Newcastle this season, losing 3-0 in the Premier League and 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

With this in mind, Brewin told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "They absolutely annihilated us earlier in the season and that could have been a cricket score.

"They are just much better than us. They are a team that is on the up and we are a team that is on the way down. Eddie Howe has made them very difficult to beat. It’s not going to take that much to blow us over at this rate.

"They are scoring goals for fun and I do really worry about that game.

"I know most of these players know that they aren’t going to be here next year, but I don’t believe that they don’t care. I don’t think professional athletes think that way. I just think they don’t know what to do any more. I think they are resigned, not that they don’t care.

"It’s going to take the big leaders in the squad this week to take people together and try and instil a certain mentality in them.

"There is always a chance that you can pull off a result, it’s not David v Goliath, we are talking about two teams in the same division."

