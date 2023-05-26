Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports on what made the difference in their heavy defeat to Manchester United: "The clinical nature in front of goal. We were the better football team in the first half - in possession, chances we matched them at least. To be 2-0 down is probably a sign of where we're at. Second half, probably a sign of where we're at.

"We don't score enough goals. We gave them some threats in the first half but some of the defending in the second half showed why we play a back five at times.

"We have to be better than that. It's the end of a long season. There are some technical details inside you have to work daily to do the standards. Any team that wins or consistently gets results has them. Without them the tactics don't matter."

On the issues at Chelsea: "We have to realise why the club is where it's at. There's definitely not a lack of effort. I was fortunate to be here for many years, you can be here the next year and see that someone has improved on their standards.

"It's a bad year for the club. The important thing is you get to the bottom of how it improves. It needs a rebuild. The club will move on in the summer in terms of the squad. Things need to improve."

