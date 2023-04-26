Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle United’s trip to Everton on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin is not yet fit, despite returning from France, where he was receiving treatment for a hamstring injury.

Fabian Schar will be checked before the match after struggling with a hamstring problem.

Bruno Guimaraes will be fit to play, despite an ankle complaint.

Winger Anthony Gordon is "in a good place" as he prepares to return to Everton for the first time since his January move. Howe said Gordon needs to "just play the game" but added that is "easier said than done in that environment where probably all eyes will be, he'll feel, focused on him".

On the hunger in his squad after the win over Tottenham on Sunday: "We have to use the confidence we have from the game - the way we played, the manner of the performance - to fuel us even more to try to recreate those moments again."

