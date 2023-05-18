Unai Emery is "proud of everyone" at Aston Villa as they try to qualify for European competition next season.

The Aston Villa manger joined the club in October from Villareal, replacing the sacked Steven Gerrard as the club looked set to struggle in a relegation battle.

The turnaround in form that has seen the west Midlands' side now chasing a European spot for next season, has lead to the Spaniard being nominated for manager of the season.

"I tried to be focused every day, trying to get better, to improve and don't relax," said Emery, speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Liverpool.

"We are here only 10% of the time I wanted to be here. I'm trying to improve, trying to make stronger our project and trying to get a run at it, but now I am proud of everyone here.

"I love Europe, I really want to play Europe because after 15 years of playing and getting a lot of time and amazing matches and performances, I am here to try and do the same with Aston Villa," the former Arsenal boss added.

"Really my focus, my passion in front I have to face is to be here feeling stronger emotion, ourselves together. First in Premier League and second trying to be close facing some trophies and then playing in Europe. Really that is my everyday motivation I have here and is the reason we have to be focused and involving the people around us as well."