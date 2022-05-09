Rodney: We should be nowhere near the top four with how inconsistent we’ve been, but that game against Liverpool has given us some serious belief. I can’t call the game on Thursday, it’s just too close. Arsenal are in good form but so are we now, it’s probably the most important game of the year for us.

David: It's a must-win game for us. Anything less and we can forget the top four. Even with a win, we'll still need Arsenal to drop points either away to Newcastle or home to Everton. Hopefully Everton will need something on the final day to ensure survival. However, it's home losses against Southampton, Wolves and Brighton that might ultimately be our undoing.

Adam: I think people are overhyping this derby. Although a win is an essential part of Spurs getting top four, Arsenal would need to drop points in their subsequent games (against their otherwise decent form recently). Whatever the result, there's a decent chance we finish in fifth place either way.

Phillip: There is the feeling that they may be shaking off the ‘Spursy’ label and can now be taken seriously again as possible contenders for honours. The first objective is Thursday - to win convincingly and destroy Arsenal’s confidence so that they drop points on the run-in. A top-four finish, a fruitful transfer window, and then a bright future as winners.

