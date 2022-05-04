On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew makes the list for his rivalry with ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Micah Richards (10th): "I used to like Pardew, he was class and a good character to have.

"Pellegrini was a gentleman, calm and really intelligent."

Alan Shearer (10th): "What about that dance Pardew did in the cup final! What a schoolboy error, you can’t do that!

"Unless it’s the last kick-off the game... actually, you just shouldn’t - it’s disrespectful."

