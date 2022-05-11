Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City: Smith reaction

Norwich City manager Dean Smith speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought we were as good as them in terms of chances created in the first half but when the first goal goes in we could not chase the game.

"We don't need to suffer that goal, it was a good block by Grant Hanley but it was unfortunate in the way it went in. We know we are going to come up against teams with more possession and when we concede first we suffer.

"We showed some good stuff in the first half but Jamie Vardy's movement for his two goals was exceptional and that is what you are up against at this level."