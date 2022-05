We asked you to pick your Leeds player of the season and Raphinha came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope named the winger in his shortlist, alongside Stuart Dallas, Illan Meslier and Joe Gelhardt.

The Brazilian took 73% of the vote after finishing as top scorer with 11 goals.

Dallas came second with 13%, followed by Meslier on 8% and Gelhardt with 6%.