Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "A good draw, a good point. At the end we had an important chance to get the second goal and win the game. It is not easy to play against Liverpool because we are talking about an amazing team with a lot of energy, especially at Anfield where there is a lot of noise and a fantastic atmosphere.

"But at the same time we prepared very well, defended very well and didn't concede chances. At the same time with the ball I think we could do better but it is not simple to overcome their pressure.

"Now we try to rest and recover because on Thursday we have another important game against Arsenal. With only three games to go it will be very important to get points for a place in the Champions League."