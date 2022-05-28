Hearts pair continue NI exile

Hearts pair Liam Boyce and Michael Smith have again made themselves unavailable for Northern Ireland selection, national manager Ian Baraclough has confirmed.

Striker Boyce, 31, has 28 caps but was last part of the squad in June 2021, while 33-year-old full-back Smith has opted out since featuring in the goalless draw with Switzerland in September, his 19th international appearance.

Having to again do without the duo, Baraclough has named an inexperienced 28-man squad for NI's four Nations League fixtures in the space of 10 days next month.