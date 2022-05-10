Marsch said skipper Liam Cooper may return from a fat pad injury, but striker Patrick Bamford (foot) is not ready to make his comeback - although he does remain on schedule for the final two matches of the season.

Jamie Shackleton is being considered at right-back in the absence of the suspended Luke Ayling, but so are Dan James, Raphinha and a centre-back.

Marsch on Ayling's red card: "For me, Luke Ayling is as much a definition of what this club have become as anything. Guys who came from the Championship and learned so much under Marcelo Bielsa and helped this club become a Premier League side again."

On the importance of the crowd tomorrow: "I don't expect or demand anything, other than what I've already seen. I can promise to them that we'll put a team on the pitch who are ready to go after it."

On Chelsea: "We knew coming into these games against City, Arsenal and Chelsea that it was going to be difficult picking up points. That's proven to be the case. We still have so much to play for."

On the use of quotes from key figures in history, like Gandhi, to motivate his players. "I've used Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Mother Theresa, Phil Jackson. I'd start dating myself if I went back to Vince Lombardi. I've used the 98 French football team. I love basketball culture in America. I use things that resonate with me that fit in the standing of where we are."