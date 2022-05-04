Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham (2-1): Second-leg facts

The last team to progress to a Europa League final after defeat in the first leg was Liverpool in 2015-16. Before this season, only four of the 17 teams to lose in their semi-final first leg have managed to qualify for the showpiece.

West Ham will face a German side away from home in Europe for the first time since the first leg of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1975-76 – a 2-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hammers are yet to win away to German opposition in three attempts, also drawing against Magdeburg and losing to Borussia Dortmund in 1965-66.