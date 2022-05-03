Tuesday talking point: De Bruyne looks like man on a mission

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

If we cast our minds back to Porto and the Champions League final last May, one picture in particular sticks in the memory. The image is of a clearly emotional and dejected Kevin de Bruyne on the Manchester City bench, after being forced off on the hour mark after a collision with Antonio Rudiger. He was sat down, nursing an icepack on his fractured eye socket. Despondent, as his side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the biggest game of the season, the biggest of his career.

Since the beginning of this season, De Bruyne has looked like a man on a mission. He has dragged Manchester City into a brilliant position in both the Premier League and Champions League such is the level of his performances on a regular basis. He has added more goals while still maintaining the quality of his passing. He has played in a number of different positions for Pep Guardiola and is constantly the one who sets the tone with his energy in his pressing and speed in which he begins the counter-attack.

The midfielder’s qualities have never been in doubt, but this year the Belgian has undoubtedly upped gears, performing consistently like someone at the very top of their profession week in and week out. It feels different. It feels as though we are watching someone realise that this is their moment. It feels as though he understands the unfinished business of last season.

Last weekend it was announced that De Bruyne finished runner-up to Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the Football Writers' Association player of the season voting. Not a shocking result by any stretch of the imagination as both have been a level above the rest this season. For those who have watched the Belgian closely for Manchester City, they will have noticed his performances have been almost other-worldly at times throughout this campaign and looks in himself as if he has the bit between his teeth to get this team over the line.

He is the main man at the club and everyone knows it. They know it so much that De Bruyne was rested in City’s crucial victory over Leeds on Saturday for the first time in what feels like an eternity.

He should be fresh for Wednesday night and this can only bring good omens for the Blues ahead of a monumental clash at the Bernabeu.