Callum Wilson says he is getting closer to a comeback for Newcastle after a positive trip to Dubai during the international break.

Wilson is the club's top scorer with six goals this season, but has not played this year after picking up an injury against Manchester United in December.

Speaking on the Footballers' Football Podcast, he said he is hopeful of seeing some action before the end of the season.

"The injury is going in the right direction - I'm jogging now," he said. "There are certain markers you have to hit before you can go into the next stage of rehab and I'm building the loads I can take.

"I'm hoping to get a fair few games in. I'm working hard and holding on to that moment so that when I do return, I can make sure it's a positive one."

Wilson has made four appearances for England and admits he wants to put himself in the frame for the Qatar World Cup later this year - once he's fit and available.

"As soon as I'm fit, that's on my agenda to try to do," he said.

"If you're on 10 goals come November, you can't tell me you don't get selected into the squad. There are lots of players behind Harry Kane going for that other striker position.

"Whoever starts season on fire the most will have the best opportunity to get in."

