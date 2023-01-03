Harvey Barnes says Leicester's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in October was the highlight of 2022 for him.

The Foxes had started the season slowly, failing to win any of their first seven Premier League games, until the emphatic win over Forest, which the 25-year-old scored a goal in.

"It was our first big win of the season as we were on a poor spell. It was a great game, a great occasion and to score a good goal in it I would have to say that one was my favourite," he told the When Your Smiling podcast.

"We started the season really poorly, hit a good bit of form before the break and so there have been a lot of ups and downs.

"But I would like to think after that break now we have got a good run of games coming up in January with a lot of chances to climb up the table.

"You would like to think in 2023 we can push ourselves up and achieve good things.

"We are not in the position we want to be so first and foremost it is about climbing the league as high as we can to get ourselves at the top end of the table. We have also got ourselves in a good position in the cup so I know we will have our eye on that as well.

"We have had the taste of silverware in the last few years so it would be great to go on and give ourselves a good crack at that."

What do you think 2023 will deliver for the Foxes? Let us know here