Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Brighton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Manchester City fans Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Arsenal kind of reverted to type in their defeat by Crystal Palace on Monday because they didn't just lose, they got taken apart.
That must be a worry for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, but this looks like the ideal game for his side to bounce back.
Brighton ended their run of six consecutive defeats with a draw at Norwich last time out but they still can't score goals. They won't be rolled over, but I don't see them getting anything here.
Tom's prediction: I've got to go with Arsenal here. 2-0.
Joe's prediction: Arsenal found it difficult against Palace but then so did we. This will be very different because Brighton can't score. 3-0.
