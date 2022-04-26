Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Crystal Palace are now without a win in three Premier League games (D1 L2) after winning three of the five before that (D2).

Leeds boss Jessie Marsch has picked up 11 points in his seven Premier League games with the team (W3 D2 L2), seven more than they managed in Marcelo Bielsa’s last seven in charge (W1 D1 L5).

Since their return to the Premier League in 2013-14, Palace have failed to score in 123 games in the competition, 21 more than any other side in that time, with the Eagles also playing out 27 goalless draws, second only to Manchester United (30) in that time.