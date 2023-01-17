A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Jesse Marsch's positivity has become almost notorious among Leeds United fans. His celebratory fist-pumping after defeats are difficult for many to relate to.

But after losing to Aston Villa on Friday, no-one connected with the club felt like celebrating. And the reception Marsch got from the away end was hostile.

When the American replaced Marcelo Bielsa 11 months ago, he was wide-eyed, upbeat and proud. In recent news conferences, though, the toll of two wins in 17 games is showing. By his own admission, he's not enjoying the stress.

Love him or loathe him, it's undeniable that patience among the fanbase is wearing thin. And the unity experienced under the previous coach has gone.

A recent improvement in possession and attack hasn't bought Marsch much credit. Not even the club breaking their transfer record has lightened the mood.

The pressure of managing the Whites has broken many in the past, and it is bearing down on Marsch now. The time bought from wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth has run out for many.

Leeds' next two matches are against Cardiff City and Brentford at home. Only two victories can answer his critics.