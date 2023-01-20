Vieira on Newcastle, transfers and scoring goals
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's Premier League game against Newcastle.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Joachim Andersen is out and Vieira said it will still be a couple of weeks until he returns. Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are still out.
On the challenge of Newcastle: "Different challenge. This is a team who at the moment play with a lot of confidence and belief. We will just have to be ready for the challenge."
On Palace's form after the World Cup: "I look at the games again and I look at our performances in and out of possession, the way we played and the situations we have created. I look at the way we have developed ourselves and some of the games we have been unlucky."
He added: "It’s important for us to work on those kind of details about how can we be more consistent in our performances, defending better as a team and attacking better as a team. Finally scoring those goals because we manage to create those opportunities."
On whether Newcastle are title contenders: "I strongly believe that, with the way they are performing, there is no reason why they can't be part of those teams and have a chance."
On working with Steve Parish and talk of transfers: "I talk to the chairman every day. We are trying our best to bring in those players. Hopefully we will manage to bring in a couple of players. If not - and the window is a difficult one as well - we will have to work with the players we have and try to compete as best as we can."
On not taking chances: "We want to score goals and create more chances. It's also about how do we manage our possession? There is a time when we can release the ball quick and make a better decision."
He continued: "When we look at the United game I think we managed to win a lot of second balls but we lost it straight away after. It's about how do you keep the possession to allow yourself to create those chances? The quality is there, we managed to create those situations. Now what is important is for us to be more ruthless in front of the goal and for us to put the ball in the back of the net."