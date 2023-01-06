Aberdeen v St Johnstone: Team news

Former skipper Graeme Shinnie goes straight into the Aberdeen squad after rejoining the club on loan from Wigan.

Fellow loan signing Patrik Myslovic must wait for a work permit, while Callum Roberts remains sidelined.

Saints' Andrew Considine should return from illness to take on his old club but on-loan Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery remains out with a hamstring problem.

Callum Booth is pushing for a return, while Chris Kane (knee) and Murray Davidson (ankle) are still making their way back.