Eriksen in cardiac screening visit

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brentford playmaker Christian Eriksen and manager Thomas Frank called in to give support to a heart screening session at Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub at the weekend.

About 200 fans were screened across the weekend in a session arranged jointly by Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), in association with the Brentford FC Community Sports Trust, which took place in memory of the Premier League club’s former technical director Robert Rowan, who died at the age of 28 after experiencing a cardiac episode in his sleep.

Eriksen's life was saved by the speedy reactions of medical staff after he collapsed during a Denmark game at Euro 2020 last year, and he is encouraging people to have regular tests and check-ups.

"It's a very healthy thing to do," said Eriksen.

"In my case, something happened you wouldn't know was going to happen. So, to do a test for a few minutes and get everything sorted out, and be safe for your family and for everyone else, is a very positive thing.

"It’s not only for you, it is for everyone around you."