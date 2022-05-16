'Virtuoso' De Bruyne picked out by Garth

De Bruyne: You can't score four goals and have a virtuoso performance against Wolves in midweek and expect to be left out of my selection because one of your team-mates misses a penalty and fails to clinch the title.

De Bruyne put on a wonder-show at Molineux. Left foot, right foot, it didn't seem to matter. He was scoring goals almost at will.

He might have been slightly off the ball against West Ham, but if Riyad Mahrez does what he's supposed to do and puts the penalty in the back of West Ham's net, the game and the title are over.

You will not see a footballer anywhere in the world who strikes a ball sweeter on either side than De Bruyne.

