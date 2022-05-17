Klopp wary of 'completely fresh' Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players not to give away cheap free-kicks because of the threat posed by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday needing a win to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Klopp is anticipating a difficult game.

"They are a highly energetic, well-organised team who defend well, press like crazy and counter-attack with all that they have," he said.

"We mustn't make silly fouls because James Ward-Prowse can shoot into the corner of the goal from any corner of the pitch!"

The Reds have played 300 minutes since Southampton's last game and Klopp is wary of the home side's "freshness".

"It's a long time since their last game and they will be completely fresh," he said. "Sure, they may lack a bit of rhythm but we'll lose that advantage if we make changes.

"It will be difficult. It's their last home game of the season and they will want to leave a positive impression over summer."