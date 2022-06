Millwall have offered Aberdeen £1.5m for 22-year-old Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Telegraph), external

Andy Considine, who has joined St Johnstone on a two-year contract, claims he was forced out of Aberdeen by Jim Goodwin, the 35-year-old contradicting the new manager's claim that the centre-half rejected a new deal because he wanted more money. (Sunday Mail), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.