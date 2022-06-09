Sadio Mane's reputation at Liverpool "will not be damaged whatsoever" despite the Senegal star looking likely leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer.

That's the view of the Daily Mail's northern football correspondent Dominic King, who has followed Bayern's two failed bids for Mane but expects him to leave Anfield.

"It's sad that it looks like it's coming to an end," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I do believe a deal will be found but I don't think his reputation will be hurt whatsoever. He has been outstanding, given everything and he won everything.

"If Liverpool can get the maximum value for him, that would represent fantastic business."

Liverpool turned down Bayern's second bid of about £30m for Mane on Wednesday and are expected to want in the region of €50m (£42.8m) for the 30-year-old.

"What Bayern have offered in terms of add-ons is not a feasible set of circumstances," King said. "It relies on Mane winning three Ballon d'Ors and three Champions Leagues.

"Bayern are want 50m euros for Robert Lewandowski and Mane is three years younger and in just as good form."

