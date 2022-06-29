'We look fit and strong' - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is pleased with how pre-season preparations are going after his side played out a 2-2 friendly draw with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps in Spain on Tuesday.

The Rugby Park manager is conscious, however, there is still work to do as the Ayrshire club get ready for their return to the Premiership.

"That's three games in a row we have played and we have finished the game strong," McInnes told Killie's club website. "I think that is testament to the boys' fitness, we looked fit and strong.

"What we need to do is be more explosive, get sharper with our work and just tighten things up, but by and large we've got to be pleased with the exercise."